Man Gunned Down Over Enmity
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals over some old enmities here under the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Friday.
Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Ramzan r/o 9 ML had an old enmity with Muhammad Ameer over some domestic issues.
On the day of incident, Muhammad Ramzan killed Muhammad Ameer after opening fire at him.
Police concerned reached the spot shifted the body to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation was under way.
