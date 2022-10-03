Man gunned down over enmity in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed over old enmity in the jurisdiction of Miani police station here on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place at chak Nizam where armed assailants allegedly opened fire at Akhtar Hussain,killing him on-the-spot.

The accused managed to escape while the police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Police registered case and started investigation.