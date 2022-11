(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A man was gunned down by his relatives over land dispute here near Madni mosque, Noorpul Thal area on Tuesday.

Police said that victim Wajahat Thool (51) was shot dead by his cousins-- Nouman and Wahid over long standing land dispute.

Further investigation was underway,said police.