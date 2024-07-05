Open Menu

Man Gunned Down Over Land Dispute In Pindigheb

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Man gunned down over land dispute in Pindigheb

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A man was killed over land dispute in Langarial village in the limits of Pindigheb Police station here Friday.

The police sources said Azhar Mehmood had some dispute with Faisal Hayat over a piece of land.

Today, Faisal intercepted Azhar and after exchange of hot words, shot him dead on the spot, they added.

The police shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital .

The police registered a case, arrested the accused and lunched further investigation .

Related Topics

Dead Police Exchange Man

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 hour ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

4 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

4 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

6 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

7 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan