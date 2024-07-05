Man Gunned Down Over Land Dispute In Pindigheb
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A man was killed over land dispute in Langarial village in the limits of Pindigheb Police station here Friday.
The police sources said Azhar Mehmood had some dispute with Faisal Hayat over a piece of land.
Today, Faisal intercepted Azhar and after exchange of hot words, shot him dead on the spot, they added.
The police shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital .
The police registered a case, arrested the accused and lunched further investigation .
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP clarifies news about Forms 45 of Lahore’s constituencies18 minutes ago
-
Karachi's district South is football nursery in Pakistan: Chairman Saddar18 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police committed to resolve public issues on priority; DIG Islamabad18 minutes ago
-
SBF organizes seminar on Transforming Pakistan through Women Leadership19 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Headquarters to review its functioning29 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Keir Starmer on victory in UK general elections29 minutes ago
-
Members New York State Assembly, American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee call on CM KP39 minutes ago
-
13 caught in Hazro police raid gambling den49 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers held in Hazro49 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms bail of 29 accused, rejects 11 in Jinnah House attack case49 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review measures about anti-dengue drive49 minutes ago
-
03 killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in DIKhan49 minutes ago