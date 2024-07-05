Man gunned down over land dispute in Pindigheb

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A man was killed over land dispute in Langarial village in the limits of Pindigheb Police station here Friday.

The police sources said Azhar Mehmood had some dispute with Faisal Hayat over a piece of land.

Today, Faisal intercepted Azhar and after exchange of hot words, shot him dead on the spot, they added.

The police shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital .

The police registered a case, arrested the accused and lunched further investigation .