Man Gunned Down Over Marriage Dispute In Mianwali

Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:16 PM

Man gunned down over marriage dispute in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead in an incident of firing incident here in Kundian police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Muhammad Aslam, 31 r/o Gungial Shareefan Tehsil Kundian wanted to marry with Saba d/0 Hafiz Usman.

The parents of Saba have imposed strict conditions and demanded some valuables for settling marriage date.

Hearing this accused Muhammad Aslam got infuriated and shot dead Hafiz Usman the father of Saba.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

