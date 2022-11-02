Man gunned down over old enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A man was gunned down by rivals over property issues at mouza Basti Mehr in Bhakker police limits here on Wednesday.

Police said that Hidayatullah (55) r/o Basti Mehr had old enmity with Aqib, Saqib and Rasheed over property issues.On the day of incident,they shot Hidayat ullah to death when he was in his fields and managed to escape.

Police concerned registered case and launched investigation.