Man gunned down over old enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A man was killed by his rivals over an old enmity here under the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Ghulam Yasin (60) r/o Bhera was present at his cattle farm when all of sudden some unidentified armed outlaws opened discriminate fire at him .

Police concerned and Rescue1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the body to concern hospital for autopsy.