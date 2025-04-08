Open Menu

Man Gunned Down Over Old Enmity

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Man gunned down over old enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A man was killed by his rivals over an old enmity here under the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Ghulam Yasin (60) r/o Bhera was present at his cattle farm when all of sudden some unidentified armed outlaws opened discriminate fire at him .

Police concerned and Rescue1122 teams reached the spot,shifted the body to concern hospital for autopsy.

Recent Stories

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sh ..

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting

16 minutes ago
 China sees more active e-commerce logistics in Mar ..

China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March

46 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Bas ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic a ..

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..

46 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Korean government formally sets presidential elect ..

Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3

3 hours ago
UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Kn ..

UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts

3 hours ago
 Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, promp ..

Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire ..

Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..

11 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's Natio ..

Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan