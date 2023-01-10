UrduPoint.com

Man Gunned Down Over Property Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Man gunned down over property dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead over property dispute in Ditta Khel, in the jurisdiction of Ditta Khel police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Ishaq Mosa Zaee (55) had a land dispute with his cousins- Shamraan Mosa Zaee and Iqbal Mosa Zaee.

In a fit of grudge, the latter's shot dead Ishaq Mosa Zaee at his residence.

Police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessarylegal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

