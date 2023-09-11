Man gunned in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, Sep 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws on some unknown reasons here at Khaiki near Uchali link road under the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station, here on Friday.

Police said that Safder (41) r/o uchaali was busy in his daily work at his shop when all of sudden some unidentified armed persons killed him after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.