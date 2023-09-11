Open Menu

Man Gunned In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Man gunned in Sargodha

SARGODHA, Sep 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws on some unknown reasons here at Khaiki near Uchali link road under the jurisdiction of Jouharabad police station, here on Friday.

Police said that Safder (41) r/o uchaali was busy in his daily work at his shop when all of sudden some unidentified armed persons killed him after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Road Man All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

59 minutes ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

8 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

8 hours ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

8 hours ago
 DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

10 hours ago
UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

10 hours ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

11 hours ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

11 hours ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

11 hours ago
 DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator ..

DIEZ launches ‘MIT DesignX Dubai’ Accelerator in partnership with Massachuse ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan