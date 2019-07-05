Man guns down his friend in Gujranwala

A man has gunned down his close friend in Gujranwala Friday.Two friends exchanged hot words while eating burgers and later one of them hit the head of the other with bullet killing him on the spot in the area of Kachi Fatoomand

GUJRANWALA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) A man has gunned down his close friend in Gujranwala Friday.Two friends exchanged hot words while eating burgers and later one of them hit the head of the other with bullet killing him on the spot in the area of Kachi Fatoomand.The police reached the scene and took the body into their custody and shifted to civil hospital for medico-legal proceedings.The police have registered the case and started investigation.