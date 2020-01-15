Man Guns Down His Two Brothers In Law Over Domestic Row In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:27 PM
2 persons have been killed in Faisalabad over domestic grudge
Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) 2 persons have been killed in Faisalabad over domestic grudge.According to police, the dispute culminated exchange of fire where 2 brothers were killed and another was injured during firing.
According to police, the accused gunned down 2 brothers in law.
The culprit has absconded and police are searching for him.The dead bodies along with the injured have been shifted to the hospital for medico legal formalities where the injured is being provided with medical aid.