Man Guns Down Wife, Mother-in-law In Quetta

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) A man gunned down his wife and mother-in-law in Quetta.The suspect identified as Abdul Ghaffar opened fire at his wife and mother-in-law in the area of Baritich Town, Sariab road and fled.As a result both women died on the spot.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

