Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A man on Wednesday gunned down his wife over a domestic dispute here on grid road in Green Town area , said Rescue 1122.

According to detail, Muhammad Jalil, opened fire at her wife, killing her on the spot when she was going home after purchasing groceries.

The incident occurred within the limits of Cantonment police station.

Domestic dispute is stated to be reason for the murder. However, police started further investigation into the incident.