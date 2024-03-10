Open Menu

Man Guns Down Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A man shot and allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the limits of Jatoi police station.

According to Rescue officials, there was a domestic dispute between a couple in Tehsil Jatoi Muzaffargarh area.

On the incident day, the husband Abdul Rauf went to the in-laws and killed his wife by opening fire on her.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi after covering the body with a dead sheet in the presence of police.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Saira Bibi W/o Abdul Rauf resident of Tehsil Jatoi.

The police have registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.

APP/kmr-sak

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Wife Man Muzaffargarh Jatoi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

6 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

20 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

21 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

21 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

22 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

22 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

22 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

23 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

23 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan