Man Guns Down Wife Over Domestic Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A man shot and allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the limits of Jatoi police station.
According to Rescue officials, there was a domestic dispute between a couple in Tehsil Jatoi Muzaffargarh area.
On the incident day, the husband Abdul Rauf went to the in-laws and killed his wife by opening fire on her.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi after covering the body with a dead sheet in the presence of police.
The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Saira Bibi W/o Abdul Rauf resident of Tehsil Jatoi.
The police have registered the case and started an investigation into the incident.
APP/kmr-sak
