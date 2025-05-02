Man guns down wife over domestic dispute

A man allegedly shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute between the couple in Khanpur area in Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A man allegedly shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute between the couple in Khanpur area in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to Jamshoro police, the suspect Abdul Hafeez Shoro gunned down his wife, 40 years old Shabana Shoro, in their residence before escaping from the spot.

The dead body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem

The police said they were waiting for the slain woman's family to register the FIR.