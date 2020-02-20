UrduPoint.com
Man Handed Death For Murdering Five In Attock

Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Additional Sessions Court on Thursday handed a man death sentence on five counts for mercilessly butchering five members of a family - two women and three minors in their rented house in Jatial village in the Hazro tehsil on June 14, 2018.

According to the prosecution, a woman identified as Alishia Masih left her husband Halnok Masih, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, and contracted a court marriage in Lahore with Wasim- a barber by profession after converting in to islam.

Later, she was living with the first wife and children of Wasim in Jatial village in Hazro teshil of Attock. Later on June 14, 2018, in the absence of Wasim on June 14, Masih entered his house and killed his ex-wife Alishia and Wasim's first wife Naila as well as his three sons � Hassan, 8, Kashan, 6, and Usman, 4.

Police on the complaint of lone survivor Mohammad Wasim - registered a case against unknown assailants under section 302, 311 and 109 Pakistan Panel Code and started further investigation. Later Police after utilizing technical and personal record arrested Halnok Masih in June 2018, who during interrogation has confessed the crime attributing the slaughtering of five persons including three minor in revenge of his wife marriage with Waseem against his and her family's will.

The prosecutor, in his arguments, told the judge that witnesses and evidence against Halnook Masih had been produced before the court.

