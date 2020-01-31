Man handed down death sentence for raping, murdering a 15-year-old girl

(@FahadShabbir)

Court has handed down death sentence to a man involved in rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl.Last year a 60-year-old man first sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and later killed her

Pattoki (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Court has handed down death sentence to a man involved in rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl.Last year a 60-year-old man first sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and later killed her.

Suspect had confessed that Satan lured him, he went to the house and upon finding nobody at home he sexually assaulted the victim girl.He said when girl tried to resist he slapped on her face.He further confessed that girl used to call him �Uncle' but at the time of incident he was not in his senses just because Satan possessed him.Suspect also burnt the body of victim girl with cigarette after raping her and later threw acid over her.