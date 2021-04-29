Man handed over his two sons accused in dacoity case to police

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A man has voluntarily handed over his two sons to police who are allegedly involved in a dacoity case.

Daud Naqibi, resident of Pindsultani, told reporters that in a dacoity attempt (which was foiled by the locals and police) three armed dacoits were arrested while two had managed to escape.

He said, the arrested dacoits during initial investigation revealed that the escaped dacoits were his sons.

Naqibi said that on the allegations of the dacoits he had handed over his two sons to Police Station Basal and now let the police and court decide their case.

When contacted, Attock Police PRO confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, Ejaz Ahmad a brick kiln worker has allegedly sexually asaaulted his seven years old daughter. Hasanabdal Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the wife of the accused and sent him behind the bars.

During initial investigation the accused has confessed to his crime.