UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Handed Over His Two Sons Accused In Dacoity Case To Police

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Man handed over his two sons accused in dacoity case to police

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A man has voluntarily handed over his two sons to police who are allegedly involved in a dacoity case.

Daud Naqibi, resident of Pindsultani, told reporters that in a dacoity attempt (which was foiled by the locals and police) three armed dacoits were arrested while two had managed to escape.

He said, the arrested dacoits during initial investigation revealed that the escaped dacoits were his sons.

Naqibi said that on the allegations of the dacoits he had handed over his two sons to Police Station Basal and now let the police and court decide their case.

When contacted, Attock Police PRO confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, Ejaz Ahmad a brick kiln worker has allegedly sexually asaaulted his seven years old daughter. Hasanabdal Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the wife of the accused and sent him behind the bars.

During initial investigation the accused has confessed to his crime.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Man Attock FIR Court

Recent Stories

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

7 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

11 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

11 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

23 minutes ago

DC Awaran Saifullah Khetran visits Sasta Bazaar

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.