Man Hangs Himself

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Man hangs himself

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A man ended his life here in Gadar village, in the vicinity of Ouch police station for unknown reasons during wee hours on Tuesday.

Police said the man named Fazal Rasheed, son of Wadood Khan ended his life by hanging himself in his room.

Family sources said reason behind the suicide was unknown.

His body was brought to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chakdara for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.

Ouch police have started investigation after registering a case.

