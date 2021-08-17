Man hangs wife over dowry in Uttar Pradesh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :In a shocking incident, a greedy man first beat up his wife on a road and then hanged her as his demand of dowry was not met in India, according to a report.

The woman who was taken to hospital by her father died during treatment, Kashmir Media Service reported (KMS).

The incident, according to reports, took place in Tundwal village in jurisdiction of Sursa police circle last month, but came to light only after a video of the incident went viral on Sunday.

One Manoj is seen in the video dragging his wife Saraswati on the road and beating her. Later he hanged her.

On learning of the incident, the woman's father, Manohar Lal, reached their home and rushed his daughter to a medical facility where she died during treatment, reports IANS.

Manohar Lal told reporters that he was afraid of reporting the matter to the police but gathered courage after the video went viral.

According to the deceased's father, Manoj had been demanding a gold chain and a buffalo as dowry and had been torturing his daughter for the same.

Manoj had married Saraswati in 2011.

Circle Officer Vikas Jaiswal said that the case had been registered. The accused is yet to be arrested.