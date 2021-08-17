UrduPoint.com

Man Hangs Wife Over Dowry In Uttar Pradesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Man hangs wife over dowry in Uttar Pradesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :In a shocking incident, a greedy man first beat up his wife on a road and then hanged her as his demand of dowry was not met in India, according to a report.

The woman who was taken to hospital by her father died during treatment, Kashmir Media Service reported (KMS).

The incident, according to reports, took place in Tundwal village in jurisdiction of Sursa police circle last month, but came to light only after a video of the incident went viral on Sunday.

One Manoj is seen in the video dragging his wife Saraswati on the road and beating her. Later he hanged her.

On learning of the incident, the woman's father, Manohar Lal, reached their home and rushed his daughter to a medical facility where she died during treatment, reports IANS.

Manohar Lal told reporters that he was afraid of reporting the matter to the police but gathered courage after the video went viral.

According to the deceased's father, Manoj had been demanding a gold chain and a buffalo as dowry and had been torturing his daughter for the same.

Manoj had married Saraswati in 2011.

Circle Officer Vikas Jaiswal said that the case had been registered. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Related Topics

India Police Married Road Died Wife Man Same Circle Buffalo Women Sunday Gold Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

10 hours ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

11 hours ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

11 hours ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.