SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a member of bike-lifting gang

and recovered motorcycles, mobile phones and cash.

According to police, Jhal Chakian police team raided and arrested Sohail involved in

38 cases of mobile and cash snatching.

Police recovered 12 motorcycles,mobile phones and cash from the accused.