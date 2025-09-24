Man Held By NCCIA For Fake News
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Wednesday arrested one Falak Javed from the Ichhra area of Lahore for spreading fake news and propaganda, officials confirmed.
According to sources, the accused is allegedly involved in two separate cases currently under investigation.
One case pertains to dissemination of propaganda against the state institutions, while the other involves the use of inappropriate language against a female politician.
Further investigation is underway, the agency added.
