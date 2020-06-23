UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held During Raid On Volleyball Match Sans SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Man held during raid on volleyball match sans SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A team of Jalalpur tahsil administration raided a gathering while they were watching a volleyball match without observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and arrested a man from the site in Jalalpur Pirwala.

According to the details,raid was conducted by a team led by assistant commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar accompanying police at a site near Lodhran bypass in the suburbs of Jalalpur late last Monday evening.

A number of spectators escaped as soon as they noticed police approaching.

The team arrested a man and took thirteen motorcycles in possession, says an official release issues here Tuesday.

Related Topics

Police Man Lodhran Jalalpur Pirwala SITE From

Recent Stories

Saudi-led Coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, bo ..

39 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai is set to connect the world, agai ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

10 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.