Man Held During Raid On Volleyball Match Sans SOPs
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A team of Jalalpur tahsil administration raided a gathering while they were watching a volleyball match without observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and arrested a man from the site in Jalalpur Pirwala.
According to the details,raid was conducted by a team led by assistant commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar accompanying police at a site near Lodhran bypass in the suburbs of Jalalpur late last Monday evening.
A number of spectators escaped as soon as they noticed police approaching.
The team arrested a man and took thirteen motorcycles in possession, says an official release issues here Tuesday.