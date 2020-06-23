Man held during raid on volleyball match sans SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A team of Jalalpur tahsil administration raided a gathering while they were watching a volleyball match without observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and arrested a man from the site in Jalalpur Pirwala.

According to the details,raid was conducted by a team led by assistant commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar accompanying police at a site near Lodhran bypass in the suburbs of Jalalpur late last Monday evening.

A number of spectators escaped as soon as they noticed police approaching.

The team arrested a man and took thirteen motorcycles in possession, says an official release issues here Tuesday.