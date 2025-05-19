Man held for abduction, rape

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Police arrested a suspect involved in abducting and assaulting a girl.

SHO Sadar Dunyapur Inspector Farhat Abbas said that suspect Muhammad Ghalib took a 17-year-old girl to an unknown place and assaulted her.

The police traced and arrested the accused after DPO Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq took notice.

The DPO said that the crimes against children and women wouldn't be tolerated. He said that there was zero tolerance policy on crimes like abduction and rape.