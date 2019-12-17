(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The police here on Tuesday arrested a man who abused a 6 year's child.

According to police spokesman, the victim father Anawar lodged a complaint with the Police Station Rata Amral that his child was playing outside his house when the accused namely Syed Shahzad took away with him forcefully and molested the child and also threatened him for dreadful consequences.

A case has been registered against the accused person was taken into custody.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas.