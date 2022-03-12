UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Aerial Firing

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Man held for aerial firing

Police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, informed police spokesman.

An accused Anas resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Potohar conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms and weapon used in crime and a case has been registered against him.

SP Potohar said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would be dealt strictly.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Social Media Man Weapon

Recent Stories

Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

27 minutes ago
 Commissioner Gujranwala reviews uplift schemes in ..

Commissioner Gujranwala reviews uplift schemes in Narowal

1 minute ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Eight gamblers booked during raid in rawalpindi

Eight gamblers booked during raid in rawalpindi

1 minute ago
 UoS to celebrate 'Punjab Culture Day' on March 14

UoS to celebrate 'Punjab Culture Day' on March 14

7 minutes ago
 21 professional beggar held during crackdown

21 professional beggar held during crackdown

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>