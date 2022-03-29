UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Aerial Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Man held for aerial firing

Police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, informed police spokesman here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, informed police spokesman here Tuesday. The accused Azeem resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Upon receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Potohar conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station and arrested the accused. Police also recovered arms and weapon used in crime and a case has been registered against him.

SP Potohar said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would be dealt strictly.

