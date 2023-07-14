Open Menu

Man Held For Aerial Firing

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Man held for aerial firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The district Keamari Police on Friday arrested a man for aerial firing during a wedding after his video went viral over social media.

According to police, Zohaib alias Zaibi did aerial firing at a wedding ceremony held within the limits of Shershah police station two days back.

The gun used by the arrested for aerial firing was also recovered from his possession.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

