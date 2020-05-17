UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Aerial Firing

Sun 17th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

Man held for aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :A man was arrested on charges of resorting to aerial firing, while the weapon was recovered from his possession here on Sunday.

According to police, accused Wajid Hussain was arrested in the limits of Morgah police for resorting to aerial firing.

Police have arrested the accused and recovered weapon, Kalashnikov from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the Morgah police, saying that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements. No one would be allowed to violate rule of law, he added.

