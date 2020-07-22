UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Aerial Firing

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a man for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media, the Police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

He said that Muhammad Irfan was held by Chuntra Police for displayed his weapons and shared its video with friends and uploaded it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

After which, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons from his possession.

