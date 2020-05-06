UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Aerial Firing In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:35 PM

Man held for aerial firing in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A man was arrested on charges of resorting to aerial firing and recovered weapon and bullets from his possession here on Wednesday.

According to police, accused Kamran was arrested in the limits of Civil Line police for resorting to aerial firing.

A case has been registered against the accused.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the Civil Line police adding that strict action must be taken against the anti social elements.

No one would be allowed to violate rule of law, he added.

