Man Held For Aerial Firing, Uploading Its Video On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Man held for aerial firing, uploading its video on social media

Police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media informed police spokesman on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media informed police spokesman on Saturday.

An accused Shahzeb resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Potohar Division conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms and weapon used in crime and a case has been registered against him.

SP Potohar Tasadaq Iqbal said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.

