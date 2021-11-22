Man held for aerial firing, uploading video on social media

The police arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, a police spokesman informed on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The police arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

An accused Babar Mustafa resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Rawal Zia-u- Din conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station and arrested the accused.

The police also recovered arms and weapon used in crime and a case has been registered against him. SP Rawal Zia u Din said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.