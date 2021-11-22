Man Held For Aerial Firing, Uploading Video On Social Media
Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:29 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The police arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, a police spokesman informed on Monday.
An accused Babar Mustafa resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.
Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Rawal Zia-u- Din conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station and arrested the accused.
The police also recovered arms and weapon used in crime and a case has been registered against him. SP Rawal Zia u Din said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.