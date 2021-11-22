UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Aerial Firing, Uploading Video On Social Media

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Man held for aerial firing, uploading video on social media

The police arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, a police spokesman informed on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The police arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

An accused Babar Mustafa resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Rawal Zia-u- Din conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station and arrested the accused.

The police also recovered arms and weapon used in crime and a case has been registered against him. SP Rawal Zia u Din said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

