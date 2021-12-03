Man held for aerial firing, uploading video on social media

Police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, informed police spokesman.

An accused Umair Khan resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Potohar conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms and weapon used in crime and a case has been registered against him.

SP Potohar said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.