Man Held For Allegedly Attempting To Rape Shepherded Lady In Fatehjang
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:48 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a shepherded lady in village Mallal in the limits of the Fatehjang Police Station on Thursday.
Muhammad Saleem has reported to police that his wife was gazing at goats in the hilly area of the village when islam, alias Metho, came to the place and attempted to sexually assault her.
Later, police send the suspect behind bars on the complaint of the victim’s husband.
