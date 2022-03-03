Man held for allegedly killing wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect who allegedly killed his wife on March 3 in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police spokesman informed here Thursday that the Phuleli police apprehended the suspect Wazir Ali Gaho from a locality in Phuleli.

He said Gaho allegedly stabbed to death his wife Shahida Gaho at their residence.

The police also lodged FIR on complaint of Abdul Sattar, father, nominating Wazir under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The dead body was handed over to the family for burial after the postmortem on Thursday.

According to the police, the couple tied the marital knot 3 years ago and that they also have a son.