UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Allegedly Killing Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Man held for allegedly killing wife

The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect who allegedly killed his wife on March 3 in the limits of Phuleli police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect who allegedly killed his wife on March 3 in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police spokesman informed here Thursday that the Phuleli police apprehended the suspect Wazir Ali Gaho from a locality in Phuleli.

He said Gaho allegedly stabbed to death his wife Shahida Gaho at their residence.

The police also lodged FIR on complaint of Abdul Sattar, father, nominating Wazir under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The dead body was handed over to the family for burial after the postmortem on Thursday.

According to the police, the couple tied the marital knot 3 years ago and that they also have a son.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Police Police Station Wife Hyderabad March FIR Family From

Recent Stories

All Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine: Wang ..

All Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine: Wang Wenbin

15 seconds ago
 Chairman Senate condoles death of Mir Abdul Rauf R ..

Chairman Senate condoles death of Mir Abdul Rauf Rind's father

17 seconds ago
 Historic Sibbi Mela promotes brotherhood: CM Balo ..

Historic Sibbi Mela promotes brotherhood: CM Balochistan

18 seconds ago
 Dist Admn removes encroachments from Indus river e ..

Dist Admn removes encroachments from Indus river embankment

2 minutes ago
 Two accused impersonating as NAB officers arrested ..

Two accused impersonating as NAB officers arrested

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister making best efforts to improve econ ..

Prime Minister making best efforts to improve economy, education, health, roads: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>