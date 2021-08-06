Man held for allegedly posing as a police official

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested a fake police officer who was allegedly posing himself as a police officer.

According to the police spokesman, the Station House Officer (SHO) Murree stopped a man Ehtesham Azam who was in police uniform and asked him to show his identification but he failed to provide his identity as a police official.

The Police arrested the accused on the spot and recovered a 9mm pistol from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.