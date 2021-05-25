Man held for allegedly raping woman on gunpoint

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Man held for allegedly raping a woman on gunpoint in the jurisdiction of Airport Police station, informed police spokesman on Tuesday.

The rapist was identified as Abdul Basit. Case has been registered on the complaint of victim stated that Abdul Basit along with his five unknown accomplices raped her in her house located in Dhoke Chudrain.

The victim further said the rapists fled away after committing crime.

Police arrested the rapist and started investigation.

SP Potohar Division said that police would not tolerate violence against women adding that the fleeing culprits would also bring to book.