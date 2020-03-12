UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Arson In Connection To Flat Fire In Labour Square

Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has said that the March 9 incident of fire in a flat in which 5 members of a family were killed was an act of arson.

He informed here on Thursday that the police had arrested the suspect Arshad Dero who confessed during the investigation that he committed the crime.

"When we put all the evidence which we collected during the investigation before him he confessed that he set the apartment on fire," the SSP added.

According to Chandio, Dero was husband of 26 years old Reshma, who was one of the victims and eldest among the four sisters who burnt to death along with their mother in that incident.

"Before setting the flat ablaze he took away his children and left them at his home in Bhitai Nagar area. He later returned to the flat buying petrol from Muhammad petrol pump while on way," he said.

The SSP told that Dero poured petrol from under the gap of the main door of the flat which was located in Labour Square Apartments, adjacent to the Federal board of Revenue's regional office in the SITE area.

The SSP said the police would nominate Dero in the FIR which was lodged at the SITE police station on the state's complaint.

