Open Menu

Man Held For Assaulting Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Man held for assaulting wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A man was arrested through the Virtual Women Police Station for assaulting his wife. According to details, a relative of the woman called the Virtual Women Police Station to report the assault. Initial information revealed that the woman's husband was addicted to methamphetamine (ice).

The caller also reported that the husband injured his daughter's fingers with a knife. The Virtual Women Police Station sent police to the scene and facilitated the transfer of the woman and her child to the hospital.

Mianwali Police arrived at the scene and arrested the husband. Legal action has been initiated against the suspect.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Wife Man Women

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

4 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan