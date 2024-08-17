Man Held For Assaulting Wife
Published August 17, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) A man was arrested through the Virtual Women Police Station for assaulting his wife. According to details, a relative of the woman called the Virtual Women Police Station to report the assault. Initial information revealed that the woman's husband was addicted to methamphetamine (ice).
The caller also reported that the husband injured his daughter's fingers with a knife. The Virtual Women Police Station sent police to the scene and facilitated the transfer of the woman and her child to the hospital.
Mianwali Police arrived at the scene and arrested the husband. Legal action has been initiated against the suspect.
