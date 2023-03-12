Man held for attacking workers of anti-dengue team

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The police on Sunday arrested an accused for allegedly attacking the team of anti-dengue workers in the limits of R.A Bazaar police station.

According to a police spokesman, a case was registered against the accused named Khurrum Masih for allegedly attacking the dengue eradication workers and was registered.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that the government departments were working for the elimination of dengue in Rawalpindi and any kind of interference and resistance would not be tolerated at all. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against such miscreants.