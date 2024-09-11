Man held for attempt to assault girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A man, who attempted to assault a young girl playing in the neighborhood street, is now in police custody due to the Virtual Women Police Station.

According to details, a call was received at the Virtual Women Police Station from Bhati Gate regarding an attempted assault on a young girl.

The 13-year-old girl was playing outside her house when the suspect lured her into his home. When the girl's family noticed she was missing, they began searching for her and heard her screams from a nearby house. The family called the police via the emergency helpline (15) to request assistance.

A spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority said that the police registered a case and took the suspect into custody. Further legal proceedings are under way.