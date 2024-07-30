Open Menu

Man Held For Attempting To Rape Woman

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Man held for attempting to rape woman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Shahpur City Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested

a man after his botched attempt to rape a woman.

Police said that Rehan was allegedly attempting to rape

a woman and when she resisted, the accused injured her

with a blow of knife and fled the scene.

On information, the police raided and arrested the suspect.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

