Man held for attempting to set his five kids on fire

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Seetal Mari Police arrested an accused for attempting to set his five kids on fire after a matrimonial dispute near Old Bakar Mandi Pull on Wednesday.

According to the police sources, Muhammad Tasawer was brawling with his wife over some domestic issues.

In fit of anger, he locked his five kids in a room and set the house on fire.

Responding to the emergency calls, the rescue 1122 officials, police and local people reached the spot and recovered the kids safely from the house.

The police arrested the accused and registered the case against him.