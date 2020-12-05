UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Beating Maid

Police have arrested a man after registration a case against him over beating a girl who was house maid at a home in Eden Valley Society, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man after registration a case against him over beating a girl who was house maid at a home in Eden Valley Society, here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, 11-years-old Sadaf was playing with children in street when some issue developed among them.

Meanwhile, father of children Rana Munir Haider and his wife came out from home and started beating Sadaf.

On the report of Child Protection Officer Faisalabad, Samina Nadir, the police had registered a case against Rana Munir and his wifeSamina Munir, and arrested the accused.

Later, Sadaf was handed over to her parent by the Child Protection Bureau.

