Man held for blackmailing boy through obscene video

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Tank police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man involved in making an obscene video of a boy at gunpoint and later blackmailing him.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station led by its SHO Abdul Alee Khan received a complaint that accused Ikram Bettani son of Hussain Shah resident of Kirri-Pak involved in making an obscene video of a boy and later blackmailing him.

The accused was threatening the boy to make the video viral on social media.

The police, taking timely action and using professional skills, arrested the accused and recovered a mobile phone in which the video was saved.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.