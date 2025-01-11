Open Menu

Man Held For Blackmailing Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Federal investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Multan Saturday arrested a man allegedly involved in online harassment and blackmailing.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the accused, identified as Muawiya Hussain, was arrested during a targeted raid in Kabirwala.

He had allegedly been harassing a woman with her inappropriate images and messages.

In a raid, the FIA team arrested the accused and recovered mobile phones from him. A case has been registered against and further investigation was underway.

