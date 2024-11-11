Man held for blackmailing woman online

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Federal investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle claimed on Monday

to have arrested a suspect involved in online harassment and blackmailing.

According to FIA spokesperson, the accused identified as Majid Hussain,

had been involved in harassing a woman for several months with her

inappropriate images and messages.

In a raid, the FIA team arrested the

accused and recovered mobile phones from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.