Man Held For Blackmailing Woman Online
Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Federal investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle claimed on Monday
to have arrested a suspect involved in online harassment and blackmailing.
According to FIA spokesperson, the accused identified as Majid Hussain,
had been involved in harassing a woman for several months with her
inappropriate images and messages.
In a raid, the FIA team arrested the
accused and recovered mobile phones from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
