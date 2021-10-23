(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed to have arrested central accused involved in burning alive two sisters among seven people in the name of honor happened a week ago

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested central accused involved in burning alive two sisters among seven people in the name of honor happened a week ago.

According to police, it was reported that seven people including two sisters, four minors among an infant aged two- month with 65 years old person had died after fire broke out in a residential room located at Pir Muhib Jahanian, suburban town of the district.

Initially, the incident was declared to be the result of short circuit. However, RPO DG Khan Faisal Rana and DPO Muzaffargah didn't trust the enquiry and directed to re-initiate investigation on modern ground techniques.

The latest enquiry report came up with results that two brothers identified as Sabir and Sajjad with the help of an accused named Zawar, had set their two sisters namely Khursheed Bibi and Fuzia Bibi on fire when both of the ladies were staying in a room along with their children and an old man whose identification was yet to be revealed.

Accused had grievance that their sisters got married of their choice some years ago.

Police have succeeded to apprehend an accused named Zawar, while rest of the two are still at large.

Police claimed that they would too be arrested in next 48 hours.

RPO Faisal Rana has issued direction that the accused to be booked under terrorism act after consultation with its legal branch.

Their challan would be submitted shortly in the court to have them given maximum punishment over committing the heinous crime, said the police.