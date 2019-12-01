Man held for carrying fake currency

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Police have recovered fake Currency and arrested a man in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Sunday.

According to details, Race Course Police held a man identified as Nabeel in the area of Kamalabad and recovered Rs, 30,000 from his possession during search.

SHO Sardar Pervez told APP, that police is making all out efforts to arrest the facilitators operating here and all would be arrested soon who were involved in this illegal practices. A case has been registered against him and police is further investigating, he added.