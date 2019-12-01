UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held For Carrying Fake Currency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Man held for carrying fake currency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Police have recovered fake Currency and arrested a man in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station here on Sunday.

According to details, Race Course Police held a man identified as Nabeel in the area of Kamalabad and recovered Rs, 30,000 from his possession during search.

SHO Sardar Pervez told APP, that police is making all out efforts to arrest the facilitators operating here and all would be arrested soon who were involved in this illegal practices. A case has been registered against him and police is further investigating, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Nabeel Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leader ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

4 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.